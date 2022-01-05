UBS Group Begins Coverage on AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH)

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of AdTheorent in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTH opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. AdTheorent has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $11.90.

AdTheorent Holding Company LLC is a programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers. AdTheorent Holding Company LLC, formerly known as MCAP Acquisition Corporation, is based in CHICAGO.

