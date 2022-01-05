UBS Group Downgrades Fortis (NYSE:FTS) to Neutral

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FTS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.09.

Fortis stock opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Fortis by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

