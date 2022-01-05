UBS Group Lowers Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 118.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $2.75 on Monday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $9.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.08. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.02% and a negative net margin of 584.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,422 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 248,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93,186 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

