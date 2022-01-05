UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.37.

UDR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

Shares of UDR opened at $60.79 on Wednesday. UDR has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $61.06. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 725.04%.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after purchasing an additional 237,391 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of UDR during the third quarter valued at about $337,689,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

