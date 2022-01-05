UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Short Interest Up 39.7% in December

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,050,000 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 2,900,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,268,069 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UGI by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UGI traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.32. 49,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,432. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. UGI has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $48.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

Several research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

