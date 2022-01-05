Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Update

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

