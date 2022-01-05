Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) Short Interest Update

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:UEHPY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Ultra Electronics has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $22.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $20.28.

Separately, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.39.

Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc engages in design, development, and manufacture of electronic and software technologies for defense, security, transport, and energy applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land. The Aerospace & Infrastructure segment provides solutions to the aerospace, rail, energy, and nuclear markets.

