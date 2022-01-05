Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $27.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UAA. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 914,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 112,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 16,459 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 551.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 67,725 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,009,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,255,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,189 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.45. 169,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,640,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $27.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.