Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 7 Per Share

Unicorn AIM VCT (LON:UAV) declared a dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Unicorn AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $3.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

UAV stock opened at GBX 212 ($2.86) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 208.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 211.68. The stock has a market cap of £314.98 million and a PE ratio of 1.92. Unicorn AIM VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.16) and a 1 year high of GBX 227 ($3.06).

About Unicorn AIM VCT

Unicorn AIM VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in venture capital investments. It tends to invest in a diverse range of sectors including software, computer services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology.

