UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $15.65

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.65 and last traded at $15.30, with a volume of 1313 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNCFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of UniCredit to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

