Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.25.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $252.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $193.14 and a 12-month high of $254.40. The company has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

