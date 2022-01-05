United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up about 1.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.64.

Shares of UPS traded up $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,984. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

