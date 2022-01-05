United States Gasoline Fund (NYSEARCA:UGA) Shares Up 1.5%

United States Gasoline Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UGA) shot up 1.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.90 and last traded at $41.57. 33,068 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 76,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 56,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in United States Gasoline Fund by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC grew its position in shares of United States Gasoline Fund by 364.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 51,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 40,258 shares during the period.

United States Gasoline Fund, LP (UGA) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares). The Company is engaged in the trading of futures contracts, options on futures contracts and cleared swaps (derivatives). The investment objective of UGA is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of gasoline, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for gasoline traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case the futures contract will be the next month contract to expire, less UGA’s expenses.

