United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Up 5.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price rose 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 196,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,760,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.81%.

In other news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

