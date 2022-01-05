United States Steel (NYSE:X) Trading Up 5.2%

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)’s share price was up 5.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.03 and last traded at $25.96. Approximately 196,970 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,760,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

X has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United States Steel to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

Get United States Steel alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.81%.

In related news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of X. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United States Steel by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.