Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, an increase of 53.2% from the November 30th total of 3,400,000 shares. Approximately 8.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $211.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.49. Upstart has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.73.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 22,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $7,590,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.02, for a total value of $4,124,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,784,533 shares of company stock valued at $403,725,245. Insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% in the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upstart by 188.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,063,000 after buying an additional 1,159,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 49.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,918,000 after purchasing an additional 468,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new stake in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,164,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Upstart in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.77.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

See Also: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.