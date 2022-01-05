Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 69.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 198,154 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 27.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 193,109 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after acquiring an additional 41,101 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,784 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,351,000 after acquiring an additional 396,575 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,743,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Citigroup upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:URBN opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 6.93%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

