UREEQA Trading Down 22.2% Over Last 7 Days (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 11.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UREEQA has traded 22.2% lower against the US dollar. UREEQA has a market cap of $4.59 million and $7,287.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UREEQA alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002296 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00061498 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071170 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,513.08 or 0.08065043 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00076460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.44 or 0.99839375 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00007647 BTC.

UREEQA Coin Profile

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

UREEQA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UREEQA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UREEQA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.