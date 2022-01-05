USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 1,967 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,967 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

CVLT stock opened at $68.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 139.17, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital lowered Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

