USA Financial Portformulas Corp Acquires Shares of 3,201 Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGLE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 3.3% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 111,348 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,273 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 126.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 42,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 23,619 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 323.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 108,044 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 82,541 shares during the period. 77.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.70 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.53.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

