USA Financial Portformulas Corp Grows Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Simon Property Group makes up 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG stock opened at $160.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.06 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

