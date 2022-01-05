USA Financial Portformulas Corp Has $398,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $479.68 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $369.44 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $467.98 and its 200 day moving average is $451.17.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

