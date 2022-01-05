USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $259,000 in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter valued at $391,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after buying an additional 15,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after buying an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

JLL stock opened at $274.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12 month low of $141.88 and a 12 month high of $275.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 17.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

