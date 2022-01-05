USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $344,000 in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 116,822 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.57 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.13%.

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brixmor Property Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.32.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

