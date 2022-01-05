USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases 5,472 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. Raymond James comprises approximately 1.0% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 52.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total transaction of $619,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Bunn sold 15,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,527,671.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,013 shares of company stock valued at $2,968,320. 10.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Raymond James stock opened at $102.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.18. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $62.02 and a 52-week high of $103.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. Raymond James’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 15.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

