USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases Shares of 822 Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boit C F David purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 78.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 109.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENTG stock opened at $139.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.82. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.50 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.15, for a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,131 shares of company stock worth $7,702,628. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.55.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

