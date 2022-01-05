Vai (VAI) Trading 2.1% Lower Over Last Week

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last week, Vai has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $54.79 million and approximately $221,016.00 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002175 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00063226 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00072605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,758.83 or 0.08172650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00078903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,148.42 or 1.00338345 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007593 BTC.

About Vai

Vai’s total supply is 65,172,249 coins. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The official website for Vai is venus.io . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.