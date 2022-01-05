Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,124 Shares of VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FRAK) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FRAK. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $930,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF by 3,582.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $404,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of FRAK stock opened at $157.50 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Unconventional Oil & Gas ETF has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $162.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.50.

