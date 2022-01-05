Van ECK Associates Corp Has $943,000 Stock Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 66.7% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer stock opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PKI. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

