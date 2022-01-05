Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 6,167 Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,167 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Fisker were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 20.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 288.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,551,583 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 3,548.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,346 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,152,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,772,000 after acquiring an additional 586,334 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 121.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fisker from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

FSR stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $31.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 18.40 and a current ratio of 18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henrik Fisker sold 488,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $9,951,968.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 46.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.