Van ECK Associates Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,790 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Marathon Oil by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Marathon Oil by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 9,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRO opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -293.45, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -399.93%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

