VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Shares Bought by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLTR. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 47.5% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 285.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $25.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35.

