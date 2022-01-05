Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $14,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Select Asset Management & Trust raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 28,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,354,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $68.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $59.40 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

