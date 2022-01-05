Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Raised by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,831,000 after buying an additional 7,718 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $114.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $90.11 and a 52-week high of $114.34.

