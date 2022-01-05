Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Bought by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,431,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,435,000 after acquiring an additional 353,956 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,193 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,010,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,737,000 after purchasing an additional 44,697 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 634,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares during the period.

MGK stock opened at $260.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.83. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.84 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.

