Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 690.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $227.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $227.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.92. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $191.00 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

