Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,324,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,350,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,249,000 after acquiring an additional 69,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,785,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,058,000 after buying an additional 30,076 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,288,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,102,000 after buying an additional 34,511 shares during the period.

VBR opened at $182.58 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.82 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

