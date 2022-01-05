Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Up 75.9% in December

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 712,045 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $3,644,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,011 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 12.5% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 222,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSTA opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

