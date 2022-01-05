Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Up 75.9% in December

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 374,800 shares, a growth of 75.9% from the November 30th total of 213,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 37.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 712,045 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at about $3,644,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,333,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 237,011 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 12.5% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after purchasing an additional 222,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagil Capital LLP raised its stake in Vasta Platform by 13.9% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. 21.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
VSTA opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. Vasta Platform has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.18.
Vasta Platform Company Profile
Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.
