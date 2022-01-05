Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Gap Down to $25.45

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.45, but opened at $23.74. Vaxcyte shares last traded at $23.79, with a volume of 233 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Vaxcyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 31st.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Paul Sauer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $338,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,317,646. Insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,896,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,863,000 after acquiring an additional 31,057 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,123,000 after acquiring an additional 77,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 7.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,051,000 after acquiring an additional 178,028 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Vaxcyte by 18.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,038,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,340,000 after acquiring an additional 160,096 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 111,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.