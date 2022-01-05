Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Short Interest Up 32.6% in December

Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 19,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VAQC stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAQC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,916,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,432,000 after buying an additional 157,648 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 121,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter worth about $4,701,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

