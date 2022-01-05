Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) Announces Dividend of GBX 64

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 46.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:VENC opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £43.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.68. Ventus VCT has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.96).

Ventus VCT Company Profile

Ventus VCT plc 1 is a venture capital trust managed by Temporis Capital LLP, Asset Management Arm. The fund invests in companies developing, constructing, and operating small to medium sized onshore United Kingdom wind farms. However it will consider investments in other renewable energy technologies.

