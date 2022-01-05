Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) Announces Dividend of GBX 64

Ventus VCT plc (LON:VENC) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 64 ($0.86) per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 46.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Ventus VCT’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:VENC opened at GBX 145.50 ($1.96) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £43.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 139.68. Ventus VCT has a one year low of GBX 116 ($1.56) and a one year high of GBX 145.50 ($1.96).
Ventus VCT Company Profile
