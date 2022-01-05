Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,823 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,360,245,000 after acquiring an additional 530,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $821,836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $635,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,806,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $565,908,000 after acquiring an additional 63,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,238,000 after acquiring an additional 694,871 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX stock opened at $221.86 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $176.36 and a 52-week high of $242.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $323.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.85.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

