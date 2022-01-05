Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 324,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 555,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after acquiring an additional 29,731 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $576,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 182,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $25.87. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52-week low of $17.88 and a 52-week high of $28.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 55.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.04%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRT. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 21,925,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $544,397,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

