Vicat (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Shares Up 1%

Vicat SA (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) shot up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.80. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDCVF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Vicat in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Vicat from €52.00 ($59.09) to €50.00 ($56.82) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

Get Vicat alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.08.

Vicat SA produces and sells cement, ready-mixed concrete, and aggregates. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete & Aggregates, and Other Products & Services. It offers various cement products, including Portland cement, Portland composite cement, blast furnace cement, slag cement, and Pozzolan cement for the general contractors, such as concrete mixers; manufacturers of precast concrete products; construction and public works contractors; local authorities; residential property developers or master masons; and construction material wholesalers or retail chains.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.