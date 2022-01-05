Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 69.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 619,762 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,685 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $8,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the first quarter worth $146,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,961 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 7.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 81,443 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 90.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.37 and a 52-week high of $15.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.23 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 27.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

In related news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $163,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,476 shares of company stock valued at $152,521 and sold 46,304 shares valued at $654,323. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

See Also: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.