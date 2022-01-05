Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.13 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 231.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,491 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $7,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Herc by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after buying an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Herc by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 251,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 127,896 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $516,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Herc during the 3rd quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HRI stock opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.69. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.19 and a fifty-two week high of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 2.75.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Herc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $222.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Herc from $135.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.00.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 87,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.63, for a total value of $16,062,673.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 29,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $5,404,784.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 196,622 shares of company stock valued at $35,259,811. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

