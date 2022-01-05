Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,720 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5,500.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,190,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 547.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,578,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,161 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,760,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,423,000 after purchasing an additional 205,210 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,029,000 after purchasing an additional 200,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 663,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,156,000 after purchasing an additional 196,671 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.11.

AAP stock opened at $237.05 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.15 and a 1-year high of $243.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $232.55 and its 200-day moving average is $217.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 5.89%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

