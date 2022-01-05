Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,026 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 10,026 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after buying an additional 208,298 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,309,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,162,000 after buying an additional 198,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after buying an additional 9,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.21 and a beta of 1.29. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.40 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day moving average is $40.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a negative return on equity of 294.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.96 per share, for a total transaction of $215,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

