Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 16,123 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,123 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,779,000 after acquiring an additional 306,218 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,514,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,900,000 after buying an additional 257,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,063,000 after buying an additional 179,226 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,361,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,591,000 after buying an additional 129,992 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.94 and a 1-year high of $47.46.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.20 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

