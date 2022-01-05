Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €109.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €109.00 ($123.86) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €111.00 ($126.14) price objective on Vinci in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) price objective on Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Vinci in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €105.69 ($120.10).

EPA DG opened at €94.73 ($107.65) on Monday. Vinci has a twelve month low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a twelve month high of €88.80 ($100.91). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €90.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of €90.49.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

