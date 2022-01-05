Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $128.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) will post $128.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Viper Energy Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $119.61 million and the highest is $155.00 million. Viper Energy Partners posted sales of $76.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $434.95 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $395.50 million to $495.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $557.20 million, with estimates ranging from $519.30 million to $602.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Viper Energy Partners.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $128.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.18 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company’s revenue was up 103.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNOM. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ VNOM opened at $23.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.52 and a beta of 2.51. Viper Energy Partners has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $25.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -1,169.14%.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 115.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

